GoFundMe set up for Darby family who lost their home to a fire

DARBY - A GoFundMe has been set up for the family who lost their home to a fire early Tuesday morning.
According to the GoFundMe, the fundraiser was set up for the Brown family by Aj Brown who details that his father, stepmother and triplet brothers made it out of the blaze, however, they have lost almost everything.
The Brown family has invested in a family business, Brown Concrete Services, and a lot of the expensive tools, equipment and other necessary supplies were lost in the fire.
The GoFundMe says the money raised will help replace some of the lost items while also supporting the family's triplet brothers as the holidays approach.
In less than 24 hours the GoFundMe has raised over $7,000 and over 100 people have donated to the cause.