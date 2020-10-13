Quinn's Hot Springs Resort has unveiled their latest project, brand new pools!
"The difference is night and day," General Manager Denise Moreth said, "It is set into the mountain, beautiful, rustic, more romantic. They are curved pools our old pools were more angular and square. Plus now there is three times the seating."
These new pools are four years in the making and now they are almost ready for folks to dive in.
"Just seeing what we are getting into, knowing a year ago this was a parking lot with spray painted lines of an idea, to now, its pretty amazing," Quinn's Vice President and Director of Operations Ben Slusser said.
But the upgrades are more than just aesthetic. The heat from the pools are making the whole resort more energy efficient too.
"Our geothermal water is a 'flow through system' so it used to go through our pools then dumped into the ground at about 106 degrees," Projects and Infrastructure Manager Damian Albright said.
Now pipes coming out of the pool and across the campus are putting all that natural heat to good use.
"We are heating the buildings, we are heating all the pool decks, all the circulating pools with our geothermal water, so its going to be a lot more efficient." Albright said, "It'll burn less propane and use a lot less electricity."
Along with the new pools and green energy upgrades Quinn's is working on a feature to streamline every guest's experience.
"This is an RFID band," Moreth said pulling a bracelet off her wrist, "the technology we are working with will let [guests] in and out of the pools, this will let them in and out of their rooms, they will be able to charge their dinner drinks."
The RFID bands are still a few months away from being rolled out. But in the meantime Quinn's is excited to open up their new pools for all their lodging guests to enjoy.
"We have more space where people can come in and enjoy the waters because the hot springs are truly what Quinn's Hot Springs is all about," Slusser said.
Right now the pools at Quinn's are only open to lodging guests, but staff hope to open back up for day use soon.