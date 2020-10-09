MISSOULA- The beverage bar at the Good Food Store is being temporarily closed after two deli café employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
A release from the Good Food Store says they are working with the Missoula City-County Health Department to identify other employees at the store who may have worked closely with the employees who tested positive.
Notifications and information have begun to be sent out to employees who may require testing or quarantining by the management team.
“In addition to the Good Food Store’s already stringent cleaning and sanitizing protocols, the beverage bar will undergo thorough and robust disinfection,” the release says. “Once we are confident the beverage bar can operate safely and staffing levels normalize, the beverage bar will reopen.”
Face-coverings and social distancing in the store will continue to be required the store says.