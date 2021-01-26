MISSOULA — Some of Missoula’s homeless people and their pets got a nice surprise on Tuesday.
The Humane Society of Western Montana and United Way of Missoula County distributed ‘Good Packs’ to homeless shelters in Missoula.
The Humane Society’s Executive Director, Marta Pierpoint, said that living in homelessness with a pet can be a challenge, because not all places allow pets.
"We know that having pets can be a barrier for people finding shelter, so we wanted to help in any way possible,” Pierpoint said.
The Humane Society received the ‘Good Packs’ from Greater Goods Charities, a national organization, to give to homeless pets and people.
Pierpoint said they were given two different packs.
"One is the backpacks that are for the people and in the backpacks there's a t-shirt, a water bottle, a blanket and a toiletries kit. The Good Packs have the pet supplies and came with pet food, pet treats, a slip lead [and] a toy,” Pierpoint said.
Partner of the project and United Way’s Director of Impact, Eric Legvold, said pets can be a necessity for those living in homelessness.
"Historically, many of the people that are residing on site have had history with not trusting individuals and to have a pet and someone that will love you unconditionally, it's worth its weight in gold,” Legvold said.
Pierpoint added that they’ve seen a rising number of homeless people in Missoula, partly because people can’t find a place to live with their pets.
But she said the Humane Society will do anything to make sure homeless pets and their owners stay together.
"We don't want these people to lose their beloved family members. It’s important that they stay together and anything that we can do to promote that human/animal bond, we are going to do,” Pierpoint said.