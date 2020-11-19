The Goodfellows Thanksgiving dinner is back on this year in Missoula after having to cancel it for the first time in 70 years.
"It was really a hole in our holiday not being able to provide something to the community," Goodfellows member Tom Stergios said.
Without a venue last year, the Goodfellows had to cancel their annual Thanksgiving dinner but this year they are teaming up with the Top Hat to hand out holiday meals to those in need.
"We were really pleased that we were able to work with Nick Checota and arrange a solution that we can feed some of the needy and keep people safe at the same time," Stergios said.
This years dinner is going to be 100% to-go meals, and it will be first come first serve.
"We ask people to be patient they may need to wait in line a little bit," Stergios said "This is our first time doing a take-out out Thanksgiving meal and hopefully its the last time but this year we knew the need was there so we had to be creative."
The Goodfellows and Top Hat hope to serve up to 500 folks this year. Meals will be served from 11 to 3 Thanksgiving day.