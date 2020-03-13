Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF WIND/SNOW. WINDS WILL CONTINUE TO INCREASE THROUGH THIS EVENING, WITH GUSTS TO NEAR 45 MPH BETWEEN 9PM TONIGHT AND 6AM SATURDAY MORNING. THE CHANCE FOR SNOWFALL LOOKS MOST LIKELY BETWEEN 6AM AND MOON ON SATURDAY, WITH ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND AN INCH POSSIBLE.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...EAST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH EXPECTED. MOUNTAIN LOCATIONS AND NEAR HELLGATE CANYON WILL SEE STRONGER WINDS. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&