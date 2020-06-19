Governor Bullock holds roundtable discussion on Medicaid Expansion

MISSOULA - Governor Steve Bullock (D-MT) stopped in Missoula on Thursday morning to hear from healthcare workers about how Medicaid Expansion has helped them serve Montanans in need, especially in a time of crisis.
Montana Right Now’s Angela Marshall went to Partnership Health Center to listen in on the discussion
“With more people out of a job due to the coronavirus, more people are finding themselves without health coverage,” Angela Marshall said. “That’s where places like Partnership Health Center step up to help those in need.”
“Medicaid expansion increases access to this basic human right.”
Dr. James Quirk, PHC’s Chief Medical Officer, told the governor that Montanans, who don’t have health insurance or who are having financial difficulties, can still get tested and treated for the coronavirus today, thanks to Medicaid Expansion.
He says that it has not only helped Montanans, but PHD, giving them the chance to expand their telemedicine services to better reach patients in rural areas.
Affordable and accessible healthcare is needed now more than ever, according to the governor.
“In times of good how important healthcare is,” Governor Steve Bullock added. “But in times of crisis, both public health crisis and economic crisis, that it becomes that much more essential.”
PHC offered 10 times more services in March than in February, due to telemedicine and Medicaid Expansion, the governor mentioned.
And that’s not all.
Executive Director Laurie Francis says that Medicaid Expansion has allowed them to expand their team to fully treat and help the patient, something that is vital during this health and economic crisis.
“So it’s not just Dr. Kresbach in a room, but she has a social worker and a pharmacists and a behavioral health person, a housing person, so that she can call and make sure that many of the complex issues are being taken care of and really make a difference in people’s lives,” said Francis.
Angela Marshall said, “The governor went on to say that no one should forego preventative or emergency healthcare, because they’re worried about putting a roof over their head.”
In an effort to keep Montanans safe and healthy from the coronavirus, Bullock issued two directives back in April to breakdown the barriers for people enrolling in Medicaid and to increase the tools and services for our healthcare workers.