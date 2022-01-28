MISSOULA, Mont. - Named after World War II Montana veteran, David J. Thatcher, the new veterans’ Community Based Outpatient Clinic held its grand opening in Missoula.
Local and state officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Senator Jon Tester, Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, came together for the grand opening of the new facility Friday along with area veterans.
According to a release from Sen. Tester, the new clinic is 56,727 square feet, making it more than twice the size of the older facility.
A range of services including primary care, mental health care, radiology and providers with experience providing care to women veterans will be offered to the more than 5,000 Montana veterans in the area.
The VA website says the new clinic on W. Broadway will open for primary care on Feb. 1.
“For far too long, veterans in Western Montana had to make do with an undersized clinic that made it hard for VA’s dedicated staff to deliver quality care—but after today, I’m proud to finally say ‘no more,’” said Chairman Tester. “This new location will ensure doctors, nurses, and other hard-working medical staff have the additional space to do their jobs and provide state-of-the-art, VA health care to thousands of veterans in the area. Working alongside this community on this victory has been a highlight of my career in public service—we set a goal, we kept at it year after year, and together, we delivered.”
