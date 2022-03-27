DRUMMOND, Mont. - The Granite County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered person.
According to the sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Joseph Musekamp was last seen on March 24 leaving the Drummond area in a gray 2005 Ford Taurus. The direction of travel is unknown.
He is described as being five feet ten inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with brown eyes.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Granite County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 859-3251.
