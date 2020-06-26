Containing the coronavirus

GRANITE COUNTY- A second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Granite County was reported Friday.

A release from Granite County COVID-19 Response says the second case is related to the first case.

The release goes on to answer the question “Do I need to be concerned that I had contact with someone confirmed positive with COVID-19?” with the following:

Were you within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to specimen collection) until the time the patient was isolated? 

  • If you haven’t been in direct contact, as stated above, with someone confirmed positive with COVID-19 and not are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please continue to adhere to CDC guidelines to prevent the spread the of the disease.

    • Put distance between yourself and others. 

    • Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface; avoid touching your face; sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow; disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible. 

    • Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

If you were exposed to someone confirmed positive with COVID-19 and have symptoms you should make an appointment to be evaluated by a healthcare provider as soon as possible. If you are not showing symptoms, Granite County COVID-19 Response says you should quarantine for two weeks and notify your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms.

 

