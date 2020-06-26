GRANITE COUNTY- A second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Granite County was reported Friday.
A release from Granite County COVID-19 Response says the second case is related to the first case.
The release goes on to answer the question “Do I need to be concerned that I had contact with someone confirmed positive with COVID-19?” with the following:
Were you within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to specimen collection) until the time the patient was isolated?
If you haven’t been in direct contact, as stated above, with someone confirmed positive with COVID-19 and not are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please continue to adhere to CDC guidelines to prevent the spread the of the disease.
Put distance between yourself and others.
Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface; avoid touching your face; sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow; disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
If you were exposed to someone confirmed positive with COVID-19 and have symptoms you should make an appointment to be evaluated by a healthcare provider as soon as possible. If you are not showing symptoms, Granite County COVID-19 Response says you should quarantine for two weeks and notify your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms.