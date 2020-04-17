UPDATE 4-18-20 5:31 PM-
The Granite County Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased person involved the officer involved shooting yesterday as 48-year-old Salvatore Friscia Jr.
Friscia was transported to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy and an preliminary investigation indicated drugs may have been a factor regarding the deceased behavior and toxicology reports are pending GCSO says.
The full release from the Granite County Sheriff's Office:
Salvatore Friscia Jr (48). living in the Missoula area was identified as the deceased person in the Officer involved shooting in Philipsburg. Friscia was transported to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for autopsy. Preliminary investigation indicates drugs may have been a factor regarding the deceased behavior. Toxicology reports are pending. The Montana Department of Criminal investigation continues to investigate the matter and upon completion of the investigation the case will be forwarded to the Granite County Attorney’s Office for review. Preliminarily, it appears Sheriff’s Office policy was followed in this indecent.
Anaconda Deer Lodge Coroner, Jesse Billquist-Jette has taken jurisdiction of the Coroner duties and will conduct a Coroner’s inquest in conjunction with the County Attorney’s Office.
It is unfortunate this person put the Deputy and innocent citizens lives in jeopardy, and our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Deputy, his family, the victims treated at the local hospital; and the Friscia’s family in this difficult time.
PHILIPSBURG - At about 7 p.m. on April 16 local law enforcement received multiple 911 calls about a disturbance at the Sunshine Station near Philipsburg.
A Granite County deputy and a Fish and Game warden were dispatched to the scene and found the suspect using his own car to ram other people's cars, endangering pedestrians.
After failed attempts to stop the suspect, the person hit another person's vehicle and then the deputy's car.
Due to the imminent danger of the situation the deputy fired his weapon. The suspect is dead and his name has not been released.
Montana Highway Patrol, the Department of Criminal Investigation and an independent coroner are conducting an investigation into the matter.
The deputy and warden were uninjured and per officer policy, the deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave.
This is a developing story.