THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY IS ISSUED FOR CALEB KRIZAN. CALEB IS 12-YEARS-OLD, MALE, WHITE, 5-FOOT 5-INCHES, 112 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR, HAZEL EYES, AND A LIGHT COMPLEXION. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING AN ORANGE T-SHIRT, BLACK ZIP-UP HOODIE, AND JEANS. HE IS TRAVELING IN A LIGHT BLUE 2000 FORD TAURUS WITH MONTANA DISABLED PLATES C B J, 5 4 3, WITH GRANDMOTHER REBECCA OLNEY. REBECCA IS 54-YEARS-OLD, FEMALE, WHITE, 5-FOOT 2-INCHES, 245 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, HAZEL EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING A BLUE WINDBREAKER AND BLACK SWEATPANTS. THEY WERE LAST HEARD FROM THURSDAY EVENING, WITH ALL CONTACT LOST. REBECCA'S MEDICAL HISTORY AND NEED FOR MEDICATIONS CAUSES CONCERN THEY MAY BE ENDANGERED. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON CALEB KRIZAN, PLEASE CONTACT THE LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 4 0 6, 2 9 3, 4 1 1 2, EXTENSION 0, OR DIAL 9 1 1. THE LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE THANKS YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.