Grant aims to restore WWII detention center barracks at Fort Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - At a time when social justice movements are taking place across the country, a Missoula museum got a grant to restore two World War II Detention Center Barracks that wrongfully imprisoned Japanese and Italian men.
The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula is the most intact internment camp in the U.S., but Executive Director, Matt Lautzenheiser, said its history is different than most.
"We know a lot about the hundred and twenty thousand Japanese Americans that were interned in World War II. The folks here weren't American citizens, they were actually Foreign nationals," Lautzenheiser said.
Some were men who had lived in the U.S. for decades but weren't legally allowed to become U.S. citizens.
Lautzenheiser said it’s something many people might not know.
"So, when the war broke out, they were arrested within 48 hours of Pearl Harbor and sent here to Fort Missoula. We've been trying to raise awareness of this story which is just another layer of that larger internment story," he said.
The $533,000 grant will help restore one barrack into an immersive exhibit.
"So, the idea is that as a visitor walks in, they feel like those internees have just stepped outside the building, so they're seeing what the conditions were like for those men and getting a better perspective of what their life would have been like here at Fort Missoula," he said.
The other barrack needs to be fully reconstructed but will help house some of Missoula's historical objects that need a climate-controlled space.
He said this restoration is important so that our country doesn't make the same mistakes again.
"This goes back to what our responsibility as a museum is. It's not necessarily to comment on contemporary issues but providing a historical perspective that educates people on, 'what these types of decisions our countries made in the past, and what can we learn from those decisions?'" he said.
The grant came from the National Parks Service "Japanese American Confinement Sites Program, that aims to honor the history of Asian Americans and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander communities.
They hope to have the project done by 2023, but in the meantime, the museum is now open every day.
You can find the museum hours on their website.