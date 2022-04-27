Grant Creek zoning proposal sparks debate, again

MISSOULA, Mont. - As Missoula needs more housing, city council will consider a rezoning proposal making room for new apartments. However, neighbors are concerned.

This proposal is for 44 acres in the Grant Creek neighborhood off of Expo Parkway.

Neighbors share the same concerns over this proposal as the previous rezoning request two years ago, traffic and safety in the event of a wildfire.

“Grant Creek Road is a one way in and one way out route," Mike Cole, project leader for the Grant Creek Wildfire Task Force, said. "If you have an evacuation here that’s the only way for people to get out and that’s the only way for emergency response to get in to wherever the fire’s at. You have to be able to contain traffic, manage that traffic, and so that’s our big issue. What happens if there’s an evacuation up here?”

The property owner Ken Ault said he heard those concerns over density, so with this proposal they're also volunteering a development agreement, a separate contract with the city of Missoula limiting the project to 700 units, instead of 1150.

“I think we’re fulfilling a huge need that Missoula’s asking for apartments right now," Ault said. "Rents have gone up in the last year and a half… and if we keep knocking these projects, they’re going to continue to go up and that does seem like a problem in town."

Montana Right Now asked Missoula fire marshal Dax Fraser about potential evacuations.

He said the development doesn't bring extra concern.

Grant Creek is considered a wildland urban interface, meaning homes are mixed with lots of vegetation like grass and shrubs, adding potential wildfire dangers.

However, Fraser said this specific lot's location makes it unlikely the complex would have to evacuate during a wildfire, so they wouldn't be in the way of other evacuees.

The city's planning board rejected the proposal, but because it's an advisory body and not a decision making one, the proposal will go to the land use and planning committee, then city council in May.

To read more on the proposal, click here.