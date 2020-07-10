Grant money being used to buy AEDs for every Montana patrol car

A multi-million dollar grant awarded to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is being used to buy lifesaving equipment that can be stored in every law enforcement patrol car in the state.
The Helmsley Charitable Trust awarded $5.9 million to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to ensure that every law enforcement patrol car in Montana has an automated external defibrillator or AED. An AED is a medical device used to help people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It "delivers an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm," according to the American Red Cross.
The AHA reports an AED could increase a person's chance of survival by up to 40 percent for cardiac arrest victims.
According to Polson Police Sergeant George Simpson, his department received 16 AEDs for their patrol cars this week. Before the grant money was awarded to DPHHS, the the department had zero.
"If you call 911 with any kind of cardiac emergency, it's more than likely the patrol officer on the road will get there before the ambulance because the officer is already out there. 70 percent of all cardiac arrests occur within the home, so it just makes sense to have an officer with an AED because we'll probably get there first," Simpson said.
He added the AED is turned on, it gives verbal instructions to the user, but Polson police officer are also annually trained on using these devices.
According to Simpson, the grant money last for about eight years. Once the money runs out, each law enforcement agency is responsible for buying any additional supplies for the AEDs.