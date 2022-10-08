CARLTON, Mont. - We love our pumpkins this time of the year and two Montanans channeled their passion for pumpkins by making them from scratch and turning them into a patch of their own.

Over the last 3 years, they’ve invited both their neighbors in their Bitterroot Valley and our more curious visitors passing through to come in and learn how to make a pumpkin from start to finish.

Always drawing in bigger crowds during the fall season who enjoy in what they call their ‘Great Glass Pumpkin Patch.’ The mastermind behind it all Lisa Tate says her favorite part of the process of making glass pumpkins, adding in the finishing touches before it cools down, and opening the door, intrigued by the mystery colors she’s been waiting to see come out of the 24-hour long process.

And sharing her creations with her neighbors in the community, who've been a part of it all one way or another since the very beginning.

"It's so multi- fascinated, we have a number of glass blowers who come out and participate in the great last pumpkin patch, we have volunteers who help us come out and set up, who help us sell, so we can be doing demonstrations in the glass blowing shop so people can watch how they are made, but also just having such a great turn out from the community people really love this event,” said Tate.



Dating back to their first patch, they sold 100 pumpkins, then two hundred the year after that, and today Lisa says they've sold more than both of those numbers combined in the first two hours of this year's turnout. Not wanting to leave eager folks empty handed, her and her team are already working on making a bigger batch to fill up the patch by tomorrow morning.