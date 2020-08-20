MISSOULA – A University of Montana basketball player has been arrested for partner/family member assault and strangulation.
Naseem Ikena Gaskin, 20, was arrested at a residence on Front Street around 11 PM on Wednesday.
Sgt. Travis Welsh, Public Information Officer for the Missoula Police Department, said officers responded after a woman called to report an incident. After interviewing the woman at a hotel, police went to the residence on Front Street where they placed Gaskin under arrest.
Welsh said based on the initial investigation, drugs and/or alcohol did not appear to be factors in the incident.
Gaskin is being held in the Missoula County Jail for felony strangulation, and misdemeanor partner or family member assault. He is expected to appear in Missoula County Justice Court on Friday.
Gaskin transferred to UM from Utah last season, and sat out as a redshirt. The sophomore was expected to be starting guard this season, and a possible All Big Sky player.
According to UM’s 2020-2021 Student Athlete Handbook, a student athlete is suspended from participation when charged with a felony. Click here to read the handbook.
The UM Athletic Department issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:
"The University and athletic department are aware of the incident involving student-athlete Naseem Gaskin. We understand the seriousness of the allegations and absolutely do not condone such behavior. Per the student-athlete code of conduct he has been immediately suspended from all athletic-related activities. This University has also issued an interim suspension effective immediately."