MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana Grizzly football has arrived, bringing some big opportunities for businesses, especially in downtown Missoula just five minutes away from Washington Stadium.

This season looks to be one of the busiest seasons with more people coming in and supporting their Griz.

Ticket sales have already reached record high numbers,and local businesses expect these numbers to translate into restaurant and retail sales, like they have in the past.

According to a study by the University of Montana, a 2016 report showed almost two-thousand people are setting up shop or coming in for home games all season long. Creating over a thousand jobs across the city and generating over $20 million in gross sales for businesses in the area from watch parties to weekend festivities.

With the population growing by the day all this looks to continue the trend for another huge economic blueprint for the city. Following the games, you can always expect the downtown scene to be crawling with Griz maroon. As many head from the Griz games and end the night with everyone supporting their local businesses, making it another money-making season.