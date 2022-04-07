The Grizzly football team will once again do its part to help save lives by rallying the University of Montana campus community to join the National Marrow Donor Program's Be the Match Registry, which finds potential donors and connects them with patients in need.

Following a successful drive in 2019, the Grizzlies will hold their second Be the Match registration drive in recent years in and around the University Center on Thursday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During that time the team will don their uniforms and interact with fellow UM students and campus community members, encouraging them to Get in the Game. Save a Life. and join the registry to potentially become a donor.

Started by former Villanova Head Football Coach Andy Talley and endorsed by the American Football Coaches Association, the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation's Get in the Game. Save a Life. program will work with more than 160 football and sports teams at colleges and universities across the nation this year to recruit new registry members.

"Grizzly football is proud to support Coach Talley and his goal of using the game of football as a vehicle to help save lives. This event will be a small way for our student-athletes to give back to the community at large and hopefully make a positive impact on someone's life," said head coach Bobby Hauck.

"I hope that eventually we can get every team in our department signed up to be part of this, and for that matter, every student on our campus."

The Get in the Game. Save a Life. program raises awareness of the global need for donors and invites students, faculty, staff and the community to join the Be the Match Registry. To sign up as a committed registry member, people need to meet age and health guidelines and be willing to donate to any patient in need.

Registration involves completing a health history form and giving a swab of cheek cells. Those of diverse racial or ethnic heritage are especially needed. Donors and patients who share the same ancestry are most likely to match.

The Grizzlies have a long history of supporting the Be the Match Registry. In 2013 Grizzly running back coach Justin Green joined the Be the Match Registry and helped save the life of a nine-year-old girl by donating blood platelets. Former Grizzly wide receiver Ryan Burke also helped save a life by donating bone marrow in 2014 after being matched with a patient in need.

In 2019, the Grizzlies helped register 139 members of the University of Montana campus community to the Be the Match Registry, far surpassing the team's goal of 70 new sign-ups.

The Grizzlies' Be the Match drive will take place at the University Center on April 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other groups at UM are encouraged to join the Grizzlies and help recruit students to register for the Be the Match program on the day of the event.

About Be the Match

For people with life-threatening blood cancers—like leukemia and lymphoma—or other diseases, a cure exists. Be the Match connects patients with their donor match for a life-saving marrow or umbilical cord blood transplant. People can contribute to the cure as a member of the Be the Match Registry, financial contributor or volunteer. Be the Match provides patients and their families one-on-one support, education, and guidance before, during and after transplant.

Be the Match is operated by the National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP), a nonprofit organization that matches patients with donors, educates health care professionals and conducts research so more lives can be saved. To learn more about the cure, visit BeTheMatch.org or call 1 (800) MARROW-2. For more information on the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation visit talleybonemarrow.org.

Grizzly Football Be the Match registration drive

When: April 21, 2022 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: University Center

University of Montana

32 Campus Drive

Missoula, Mont. 59812