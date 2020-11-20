MISSOULA - The Montana Griz and Lady Griz basketball teams will not be allowing fans at the home games at the Dahlberg Arena for the 2020-2021 season.
Kicking off the Big Sky Conference, the Lady Griz are expected to open their season against Southern Utah on Dec. 3 and 5 in Missoula. The Griz are not expected to kick off their season until Dec. 31 against Northern Colorado, as they continue to finish their non-conference slate.
Griz Communications said in a release they may flip the no-fans rule with smaller crowd sizes with the guidance of the Missoula City-County Health Department.
“We appreciate the work of the Missoula City-County Health Department and are excited our student-athletes will once again compete in Missoula,” Director of Athletics Kent Haslam said in the release.
“Our student-athletes and coaches love playing in front of Griz fans. They are what make this place so special, and it will be strange playing without them in the building.
“But as we start back up again, it is best we do so without crowds for the time being.”
Fans may view Montana's home games on Pluto TV, channel 1006, listen to the Lady Griz games KMPT (99.7 FM, 930 AM). Fans may also listen to Griz games with Riley Corcoran on Grizzly Sports Radio Network.