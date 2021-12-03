Griz Playoffs: What fans need to know before they go

MISSOULA, Mont. - Griz football is set for a rematch against Eastern Washington in the second round of playoffs.
According to Grizzly Athletics, the Friday night game changes things a bit. It makes it a bit tougher for fans as so many travel around the state to attend, but ticket sales are looking strong.
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, 22,495 tickets had been sold.
Tickets cost $35 and as of Friday Morning, most of the available tickets are in the North end zone.
Eric Taber, director of communications with Grizzly Athletics, predicted upwards towards 24,000 tickets will be sold, or even a full sellout by game time.
Coming after such a big win from the Brawl of the Wild two weeks ago, Taber explained how important Griz fans are Friday night.
"We need the exact same atmosphere," Taber said. "We need the place to be absolutely full and rockin' like it was. The louder the better. The more electricity folks can bring, the better. This is a playoff and we want to make it a playoff environment."
With this being a Friday night playoff game, there are some things fans need to know.
Parking lots will be ready for tailgating starting at 5 p.m.
The UDASH football shuttles will run through south campus and downtown starting at 4:30 p.m.
Taber also mentioned this is the fist playoff game with mobile tickets. He advised fans give themselves plenty of time and get in the game early.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Football shuttles will run one hour after the game ends.
For ticket information, click here.