MISSOULA, Mont. - Grizzly Athletics released their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) Policy that goes into effect July 1.
The policy provides guidelines for how the University of Montana will monitor activities related to student-athletes may profit from the use of their name, image and likeness and describes restrictions on student-athletes, employees and others, regarding those activities.
Under the policy, students must disclose NIL activities in which they plan to participate according to the university.
Revisions to the policy are anticipated to happen, and student-athletes, as well as UM employees, are told it is important to check often for revisions.
You can read the full Griz Name, Image and Likeness Policy that was released July 1, 2021 here.