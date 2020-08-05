Group of Missoulians building free little food banks and little libraries

Food insecurity is an issue impacting many across the Big Sky. A group of Missoulians are working to fight it, by building free little food banks and little libraries.
Tom Browder, a Seeley Lake resident and Army Veteran, said a couple months ago he was brainstorming with his campaign manager on how to help struggling folks in the community. The idea of little free libraries popped up, then a friend who offered to put the container at their home mentioned what people really need right now is access to food.
He figured the concept of creating a little food bank was the same as creating a little library -- a container that holds items and can be easily accessed to people in the community.
That's when Browder said him and about five volunteers then got to work.
Using old kitchen cabinets they bought from Home ReSource in Missoula, they cleaned them and painted them.
"We found discarded metal roofing and we cut them to fit and make a little overhang roof on the food bank," Browder said.
They also found old oil barrels, cut them in half, and used recycled wood to make a bench to put at the base of the library so they wouldn't need to bolt the container to the ground.
In the last week, Browder said volunteers have helped make two little free food banks that they put in East Missoula. They are located on 423 Montana Avenue and 546 Speedway Avenue.
Then word spread on social media.
"A remarkable number of people all over the country have seen it, and we've had donations from people I worked with in the east coast many years ago," Browder said.
The two free food banks have already been re-filled twice.
"It makes people happy to be able to donate food, to see people use it who need it and I think it's a great community action project."
Wednesday morning, Browder was working on two more little food banks to go in West Riverside and Clinton, and moving forward the team wants to keep making more.
"Maybe we'll end up with a dozen and we want to keep it going," Browder said. "The thing that really touches me is how generous the communities are in bringing food."