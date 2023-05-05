The Last Best TRAILS - a comprehensive and exciting trail guidebook that is sure to become an essential companion for nature enthusiasts, outdoor adventurers, and avid hikers, bikers, and skiers.
Written by Bryan Schaeffer, a local author, animator, and illustrator, The Last Best TRAILS is a culmination of six years of exploration, research, and collecting information from over 50 local trail experts and land management leaders. This guidebook is designed to provide readers with 270 fully illustrated pages that include detailed information on the history of the land, insights from local experts, and access to 100 trails to hike, bike, and ski on, offering a truly immersive and unparalleled outdoor experience. The paperback and online versions of The Last Best TRAILS ensure readers have access to this book wherever they go.
With the online version of The Last Best TRAILS, readers can expect to have direct access to digital content, GPS maps, Podcast episodes, and animated short films with just the tap of a button.
