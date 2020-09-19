MISSOULA -- One free event in Missoula is on a mission to help people whose lives have been impacted by mental illness, suicide, human trafficking and more.
The event is taking place at the Missoula County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.
H.E.L.P Fest sheds light on the topics of suicide, depression, mental illness, homelessness, addiction, incarceration, human trafficking, and at-risk youth.
In September of 2019, Event Organizer, Brandon Brown, said he felt called to bring together resources to help those who are struggling.
"You know there's so many things that are affecting our state and I realized these things are happening everywhere, but God was telling me to start where you're at," Brown said.
Within two months of his idea, Brown said they because a registered non-profit and starting planning an event for May 2020.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to reschedule.
"But it was God's timing, because then we realized with everything going on, we need this event now more than ever. Healing-every-living person, H.E.L.P. Fest," Brown said.
Women from Missoula's Adult and Teen Challenge Campus, spoke at the event and shared stories of personal recovery.
Missoula Women's Adult and Teen Challenge Director, Cheryl Lauridson, said she hopes they can inspire others with their stories.
"So, that's what we're hoping, is that people will hear that their lives can change. That they don't have to stay in their addiction, they can get help," Lauridson said.
Brown said the event provides people with both urgent and long term resources.
He added that he wants those who need help to know that there are others waiting to give them that.
"And that's the message here today is love, is unconditional love, to love one another, to be there for one another to really help our community and show them that, you're not alone," Brown said.
The event has guest speakers, performers and free food.
You can visit the H.E.L.P. Fest MT 2020 Facebook page to find the schedule and additional resources.