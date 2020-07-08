MISSOULA -- Despite COVID-19 challenges, Habitat for Humanity continues to help families in Missoula.
On Tuesday, they celebrated the start of construction on the first home they are building in East Missoula. Habitat for Humanity said they didn't want COVID-19 to get in the way of celebrating the future homeowners, so they decided to hold a socially-distanced ceremony and parade.
Future homeowner and mother of two, Shelley Grados, said it was a special day.
"It's a new chapter in our life. It's exciting, it's a very cathartic moment, a moment that we thought we'd never see due to the COVID, but we're excited that it's finally happening," Grados said.
Habitat for Humanity has been in Missoula since the '90's. However, they've never built a home in East Missoula, until this one. The Grados Family will own the 59th home built by the non-profit.
Communications and Grant Director, Hannah McDaniel, said the process is slower because COVID-19 restrictions prevent them from having as many volunteers as they usually would. However, she said Grados deserves this opportunity.
"She's a very strong, hardworking single mother of two and also a counselor. So we're really happy and proud to be helping her take the next step in her life and build a home that her family can enjoy and feel very secure in," McDaniel said.
14-year-old, Isabella Grados, said she's grateful for the non-profit and volunteers.
"I think it's great that we have all these people here to support us, and all these people here that love and care about us, and are willing to dedicate time to help us make a better future for ourselves," she said.
Youngest child, Alex Gardipee, said he's mostly excited for one thing.
"Well mostly my new room," Gardipee said.
Habitat for Humanity in Missoula is holding a raffle to raise money. Some raffle prizes include local hotels stays and Griz tickets. You can enter the raffle by filling out this form and sending it in. The drawing will take place on August 7th.