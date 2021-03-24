MISSOULA, Mont. - Habitat for Humanity of Missoula (HfHM) received its largest donation ever.
The organization was gifted a $100,000 donation from an anonymous individual.
A release from HfHM says the donation was unsolicited and given to the organization by someone who wanted to make a difference in addressing Missoula’s affordable housing crisis and believed in Habitat’s mission to create strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.
“We are delighted that Habitat placed a stake in the ground with a plan of how to tackle our affordability crisis. They dared to think big, and it takes a leap of faith for the rest of us to follow. Giving them the financial support they need to see their goals materialize is important to us,” the donor said.
The donation will help HfHM towards its goal of building 30 homes a year by 2030.
“There’s no trail of breadcrumbs we’re following”, Harp said. “But with the help of many Missoulians, we’re creating a path forward to address affordability.”