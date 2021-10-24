MISSOULA, Mont. - Spirit Halloween has been family owned and operated for over 18 years in Missoula, and they tell me they aren't letting the nationwide shortages impact them this season.
For challenges like finding workers, owner and operator Melanie Lerum says this time around, they've quite lucky in that department.
"We're really fortunate in that we have a lot of family members here and we have all returned employees that have other jobs in schools, and other careers but do always come back year after year, so that's been really great for us,' said Lerum.
As for supply challenges brought on by the pandemic, although not all shelves are fully stocked as they once were, and thanks to their local community, it's not stopping this years' Halloween fun to dress up with what's available.
"The global issue of supply has affected us, but not in a terrible way, most people come in for a Halloween costume, if they can't be a gorilla, they are happy to be a giraffe, they're very adaptable,' shared Lerum.
Melanie shares it's the "Montana way" that's not stopping locals from getting what they need for Halloween festivities. You can already catch locals putting gearing up their kids for those events like neighborhood trunk-or-treating with some fun costumes as the week countdown to Halloween begins.