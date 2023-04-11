News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
MISSOULA — A Hamilton man who admitted to illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, including a “ghost gun,” after having been convicted of felonies, was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Kevin Michael Jakub, 38, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.
The government alleged in court documents that in January 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant on a storage unit of Jakub’s and recovered two semi-automatic rifles with large capacity magazines, one pistol, three suppressors, various firearm parts and thousands of rounds of ammunition. In July 2022, law enforcement contacted Jakub after receiving a report of him possibly discharging a firearm. Jakub admitted to firing his pistol, and agents recovered a pistol described as a “ghost gun,” which means it had no identifiable markings. Jakub, who had three previous felony convictions in Colorado and Montana for drug offenses, was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Postal Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Montana Highway Patrol and Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.