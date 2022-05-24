Hamilton fire dept. gets green light for new fire station

HAMILTON, Mont. - Hamilton city officials have officially approved the zoning permits for the historic 1907 Hamilton fire station 1 to retire and move to the other side of Highway 93 on the corners of Skeels Avenue and Foxfield Street.

The Hamilton fire department says they've worked with the city over the last several years putting aside funding to make this happen. Fire chief Brad Mohn shares as they're wrapping up building plans for the new 14 thousand square foot station. It will offer more 'elbow room' to make way for some much-needed upgrades such as larger garages, expanding their facilities, and installing new technology from what they have right now.

"It's 115 years old now it has served its purpose, it's way too small, it doesn't have the current features as far as computers and all that stuff goes into it as well as we have to order trucks to fit the station because the base are so small... it was time,” said Mohn.

With a new space, that meant the fire department can install safe measures into its structure, something they haven't been able to address in the past.

"The other main concern is with the carcinogens and the safety of the firefighters in the current station, it was built in 1907 before there was any concerns of cancer and things like that,” said Mohn.

Mohn shares the new building is all about planning for the future as the community continues to grow.

The city and fire department expect to break ground on the project in August with a target opening date of fall 2023. The fire department is also asking for more money to fund the new station, if you wish to help you can make a donation by calling the Station 1 at(406) 363-6338.