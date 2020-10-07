HAMILTON- Hamilton High School will be closed on Thursday, October 8 due to multiple reports of COVID-19 cases.
Hamilton School District 3 said in a post to their Facebook that high school students should check with each of their teachers via Google Classroom for assignments throughout the day Thursday.
Only Hamilton High School will be closed, all other District buildings will remain open.
Additional information cannot be given about the positive cases due to privacy constraints according to the School District.
Staff and students who are determined to be close contacts of confirmed cases will be contacted individually.