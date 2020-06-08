HAMILTON - As protests continue across the United States, people from all over are finding unique ways to show support for George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement and the Bitterroot is no exception.
In Hamilton, Ren Patch who owns Void to Form and specializes in molten made jewelry is making the difference in the way that he knows how, by using a coin.
Patch saw what was going on in the world and wanted to do something to help. He sat down at his work station and engraved an old nickel with George FLoyd's face, the year 2020, but Patch left the original coin's etching of the word "Liberty".
"There's millions of people I'm seeing around the world that walking and they're making a statement that's very important to me, and I live out here in rural Montana where there's not a lot going on, but I'm glad that as an artist I can express something that can help," said Patch.
Right now the George Floyd coin is open for auction on eBay and Patch says all of the proceeds will go toward George Floyd's children and family.
"Whatever it goes for, that's exactly what I'm going to be donating to the official George Floyd memorial fund which is set up by his brother to support his family through their legal stuff, hotels, food, all that they're going through, and everything past that is going to their children to support them going to school and all that because they're now fatherless," said Patch.
It's a step in the direction of change that Patch says he is happy to be a part of.
"We need to be supporting our black brothers and sisters who in this country have systematically since the beginning have had a struggle that we're still dealing with, and yeah, it's better now than when we had literal slaves but we still have a ways to go and I think that this movement will get us closer to that goal," said Patch.