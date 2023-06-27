MISSOULA, Mont - Former Hamilton man officially sentenced for making false statements in disability payments from the Social Security Administration in order to gain $70,000.
Aaron Lee Grossman was found guilty in February for lying to a government agency to gain more money.
Grossman was sentenced by the court to three years of probation, three months of location monitoring, inflicted a $20,000 fine, has to pay a compensation of $71,456 to the Social Security Administration and has 150 hours due of community service.
In 2011 Grossman was approved for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and was spoken with about his legal duties when his ability to work changed.
Grossman proceeded to not notify the Social Security Administration when he began his own business in 2020, Grossman Consulting LLC.
The agency learned of all his activities and advised him to update his Work Activity Report, which he reported that his company made no money.
When spoken with, Grossman stated his wife earned all the money but records showed Grossman completed all the work.
Grossman admitted during an interview that he lied about his income to keep his government benefits.
When working for his fathers company, his dad disclosed that Grossman’s hourly rate was set to the lowest pay so he was able to keep his disability checks.
The investigation was done by the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General and the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter.
