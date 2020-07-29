Hamilton School District announced they will be having in-person classes at a later start date, and requiring students older than the fifth grade to get covered up.
The Hamilton school board voted on Tuesday to resume in-person classes in fall, but will start two weeks later than scheduled, after Labor day.
According to a Facebook post by school officials, the first day of school is Tuesday, September 8, tp give educators more time to prepare.
ABC FOX Montana talked with families in Hamilton about the announcement.
"We love them too dearly to risk them," Michael Stamps, who has three grandsons in Hamilton schools said.
Stamps said him and his wife, who are both older than 60, babysit the children anywhere from four to six days a week. He thinks sending students to school is too risky.
"The fact that they're pushing the date back until after Labor day shows that there's concern," Stamps said. "I would like to have a lot more facts before I would send my children to school, but as far as our grandchildren, they're so precious, I'll keep them at home and I teach them and work with them at home."
For Mindy Marsh, a parent and paraeducator at Hamilton Middle School, classes starting after Labor day is helpful for her as she preps from her classroom.
"It gives us more time to prepare," Marsh said.
She thought about homeschooling her daughter, but after trying that in the spring, she has found her daughter learns better from her teacher.
Even though Marsh's daughter is in the third grade, and masks at that age won't be required, she plans to send her child to class with a mask.
"If i'm going to send her back, to a classroom and not online, I want to make sure she's safe, her teacher's safe and her parents are when she comes home."
Spring break will be shortened by three days.
The last day of school is moved to June 10.