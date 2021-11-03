MISSOULA, Mont. - Do you enjoy Hallmark Channel’s holiday movies, or at least have a cheesy idea for one of your own?
Arts Missoula and the Montana Book Festival are asking for your cheesiest, corniest, most Hallmark-Channel-wannabe holiday movie pitches.
“These past couple of years have been hard, and we think we all deserve a laugh,” Arts Missoula said in a release. “That's why we want to read your idea for the best worst holiday movie. What do we mean by that? We mean that your pitch idea should be so bad, it's come back around and is actually kind of good.”
Whoever submits the winning pitch will get a $100 prize, a movie poster based on their pitch, a video of the winner reading their movie pitch and a promotion of the winning movie pitch video on the Arts Missoula social media and e-newsletter throughout the month of December.
Guidelines for the pitches are as follows:
- The pitch must include a proposed movie title
- There is a 250 word limit (not including the proposed movie title) and you are requested to use a readable, 12 point font
- It must be holiday-themed
- Any pitch that contains offensive content or is discriminatory in nature will not be considered
- Please include a short, two-sentence bio that includes your name
- Submissions close December 3rd and no late submissions will be considered. Only submissions submitted via Submittable will be considered.
If you’re ready to put your idea out there, you can submit the pitch on Submittable here.