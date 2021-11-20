'Have you seen me?': Kimberly Kay Lambdin

Montana Right Now is committed to helping find information on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People throughout the state. This month we’re launching our commitment to help find men, women and children who are listed under MMIP through the DOJ.
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Kimberly Kay Lambdin was last seen in Thompson Falls on March 17, 2020, her 32nd birthday.
Kimberly, now 33-years-old, is described as five feet four inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen Kimberly or know any information, you are asked to call the Thompson Falls Police Department at 406-827-3557.