UPDATE: NOV. 21 AT 10:28 A.M.
Hawthorne Elementary School wrote a letter to parents following the deaths of two children at a Missoula residence Friday morning.
Hawthorne Elementary principal Becky Sorenson wrote the following letter to families:
Hawthorne Families:
It is with the utmost sadness that I have to tell you that one of our kindergarten students has died suddenly and unexpectedly.
Please join me in supporting all those who are grieving this tragic loss of life.
We will have counselors available next week (the week of November 22-23) to help our school community cope with this sad loss. I know that many of our students, upon learning this news, may experience shock, grief, and confusion right now or while at home during the holiday break. Here are some resources from the National Association of School Psychologists with ways to support your students as they deal with loss and grief.
The following tips are designed to help parents and other caregivers support children who have experienced loss. Some of these recommendations come from Dr. Alan Wolfelt, Director of the Center for Loss and Life Transition in Fort Collins, Colorado:
- Allow children to be the teachers about their grief experiences: Give children the opportunity to tell their own story. Be a good listener.
- Grieving is a process, not an event: Parents and schools need to allow time for each child to grieve in the manner that works for that child. Pressing children to resume “normal” activities without the chance to deal with their emotional pain may prompt additional problems or negative reactions.
- Help all children, regardless of age, to understand loss and death: Give the child information at the level that he/she can understand. Allow the child to guide adults as to the need for more information or clarification of the information presented. Loss and death are both part of the cycle of life that children need to understand.
- Don’t assume that children always grieve in an orderly or predictable way: We all grieve in different ways and there is no one “correct” way for people to move through the grieving process.
- Let children know that you really want to understand what they are feeling or what they need: Sometimes children are upset but they cannot tell you what will be helpful. Giving them the time and encouragement to share their feelings with you may enable them to sort out their feelings.
- Children will need long-lasting support. The more losses the child or adolescent suffers, the more difficult it may be to recover. Try to develop multiple ongoing supports for children who suffer significant losses.
Our school is a strong community and we are all here for each other. If your child needs individual support, please reach out to our school counselor, Robyn Edington (email: raedington@mcpsmt.org; phone: 406-728-2400 ext.4294), or me directly.
Sincerely,
Becky Sorenson, principal
Hawthorne Elementary School
UPDATE: NOV. 19 AT 3:55 P.M.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports, the two people pronounced dead at the scene were minor children.
Missoula County Sheriff T.J McDermott stated, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to family members, friends and first responders affected by this tragedy. We understand the impact and questions that this tragedy will have on those in our communities. Our Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives are diligently working to obtain the facts of this incident.”
An investigation is still ongoing.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MISSOULA, Mont. - A woman has been detained after two people were found deceased in Missoula Friday morning.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were dispatched at 8:05 a.m. to a residence on the west side of Missoula, near Reserve and 7th St. for reports of suspicious activity.
According to the sheriff’s office, after more information was reported, emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the home as well.
Two individuals were reported to have been found dead at the residence and sheriff’s deputies detained a female suspect and secured the scene for emergency personnel.
At this time an investigation is ongoing and the public is asked to avoid the area.
There is no public safety threat the sheriff's office reports.