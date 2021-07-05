UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 4:35 P.M.
Public Information Officer Mel Holtz says they were called to the barn fire just after 2 a.m. The barn was already fully involved when they arrived.
6,000 bales of hay and multiple large pieces of farming equipment are a complete loss.
While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, they believe fireworks could have played a role.
The fire is contained, but crews are still on scene trying to drown any surviving embers in the hay stack.
East Missoula Volunteer Firefighters and Missoula Rural helped get the fire under control.
Holtz says they are anticipating another busy night as people continue to set off fireworks even after the holiday.
FRENCHTOWN, Mont. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a hay barn fire off Mullan Road in Frenchtown Monday morning.
The Frenchtown Rural Fire District posted to Facebook they received seven calls from Sunday night, July 4 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
FRFD said weather conditions are still dry and worsening with recent high temperatures.