Folks in Western Montana may notice some hazy skies over head for the next few days, thanks to prescribed burns in the Blackfoot Valley.
Its been a beautiful weekend in Missoula with warm weather and little to no wind creating the perfect condition for prescribed burns. Which might explain why our skies have been a little hazy.
The Nature Conservancy said they will be conducting prescribed burns throughout the valley as a part of their on going forest restoration work. That work includes timber harvesting and thinning to prevent future wildfires.
While no one likes seeing smoky skies, the conservancy said this smoke should only last a day or two, unlike wildfires that can burn for weeks on end generating even more smoke.
The prescribed burns will only continue if conditions are safe to do so, including measuring how much the smoke will impact surrounding communities.