Missoula Police said they are working with the City-County Health Department to figure out who came in contact with the two patrol officers who tested positive for COVID-19.
"We are working with the city-county health department to make sure the rest of our officers remain safe," Missoula Police Sergeant Travis Welsh said.
Welsh said the first patrol officer who tested positive believes he was exposed on his personal time.
"He believed that he had possibly contracted it from a family member," Welsh said.
He added the patrol officer is still in training, and was riding in the same car as his training officer, who later tested positive as well.
Given the discovery, both officers were put in quarantine, and police and the health department are working to contact trace all potentially exposed.
"A squad is typically anywhere from seven to eight officers," Welsh said. "I believe two squads were potentially exposed and those are the officers being quick tested."
So far, no additional officers have tested positive.
However, with those patrol officers in quarantine, ABC FOX Montana asked if there will be staffing issues at the department.
"Anytime we have somebody out it creates a shortage, but right at this point we're able to back-fill those gaps, using overtime or modifying shifts, to make sure our service to the community continues.," Welsh said."
ABC FOX Montana reached out to the Missoula City-County Health Department for comment. Due to health protection law, the health department could not release how many civilians may have been potentially exposed to the two patrol officers who tested positive.