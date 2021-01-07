MISSOULA -- As phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccines roll out, the Missoula City-County Health Departyment is trying to figure out which Health Care Workers still need to be vaccinated.
Health care professionals who have direct contact with patients, and live or work in Missoula County, can go to missoulainfo.com/vaccination to fill out the new form.
MCCHD's Director and Health Officer, Ellen Leahy said they want health care professionals like dentists, physical therapists, and pharmacists who still need to be vaccinated to fill out the form.
"Then we'll get the information and we'll either try to schedule or refer [those who need vaccinations.] We're still a couple weeks out, but you'll be on the list," Leahy said.
Leahy said it's vital that health care professioanls get vaccinated befause when the community spikes in cases, so do those in health care.
"At the same time, the need for health care workers goes up, because there's so many cases, [but] the number of health care workers could actually go down [be]cause they're affected, or perhaps quarantined," Leahy said.
If you've already scheduled an appointment to get a vaccine, Leahy said do not fill out the form, because it could slow down the county's ability to get through all the phase 1A vaccinations.
Leahy urges everyone to continue safe practices.
"Citizens and businesses and groups have done an incredible job of keeping those norms in place of masking and distancing and small groups, they absolutely have to continue to do that," she said.
The Health Department does not yet have a list for any future phases, but Leahy said once there is one, she'll make sure you know where and how to access it.
Click here for a full list of those eligable for the phase 1A vaccine.