Health experts encourage getting 'wildfire smoke ready' ahead of peak fire season

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula health officials are encouraging folks to prepare for upcoming fires with 'Wildfire Smoke Ready Week' filled with events.

So far this summer, the air's been okay, but air quality specialist Sarah Coefield explained the upcoming forecast shows hot temperatures and dry weather. All the lush vegetation is expected to dry out, ramping up fire dangers.

The worst time to find a filter is when the smoke is already here, she explained. As we've seen a lot recently, people will end up finding empty shelves and deal with delayed shipping.

When people breathe in wildfire smoke, a pollutant called fine particulate matter ends up in their lungs, Coefield said.

She listed off some of the impacts. It worsens COPD and asthma attacks, increases risk of heart attack and stroke, as well as increases susceptibility to infectious diseases and death.

What experts don't know yet, is what the repeated exposure year after year means for the general public.

“At first the smoke might not bother you all that much," Coefield said. "You might get the stingy eyes, a headache, kind of irritated throat from the chemicals from the smoke, but as a smoke event wears on, you might start experiencing more like you have heaviness on your chest, maybe some wheeziness, a general sense of creddiness, which I think should be a scientific term. It’s your body reacting to this insult to it’s system.”

The longer these events go on, a person's tolerance goes down as their body wears out from being under continuous strain.

The more they research impacts of smoke exposure, they learn of more severe impacts, she added.

However, there are ways people can get ready.

If a home has a forced air furnace, you can turn on just the fan and put in an efficient filter.

Filters can also go into air conditioners, depending on the model. Some units require specific filters to avoid ruining the coils.

Lastly, people can either purchase a portable air cleaner, or attach a filter to a box fan with tape.

NorthWestern Energy customers are eligible for a $100 rebate on Energy Star air purifiers. Learn more here.

When it comes to getting a good filter, Coefield recommended one that's a Merv 13 rating, or at the very least, a Merv 11.

As part of Wildfire Smoke Ready Week, there's a number of ways to get involved.

The first ever Wildfire Smoke Trivia Night will take place at Imagine Nation Brewing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Experts will also be available at Out to Lunch and Saturday's farmers market to answer any questions.