MISSOULA, Mont. — With the ongoing pandemic, health officials have some recommendations on how to stay safe while trick-or-treating this year.
They recommend keeping your trick-or-treating group small and said not to gather in large groups on people’s doorsteps.
If your kid is wearing a Halloween costume with a mask, health officials said they should still wear a face mask underneath, as long as it doesn’t impact their breathing.
Also, they said to sanitize your hands after every few houses.
The Missoula City-County Health Department’s Public Information Officer, Hayley Devlin, said following these steps will help keep your family and community members safe.
"Trick-or-treating is probably one of the safest Halloween activities, especially since it’s outdoors. Then, if you add those mitigation efforts to it, it's definitely probably one of the activities that will be least connected to large outbreaks,” Devlin said.
The health department added that you shouldn’t use chemicals to sanitize candy, because it will do more harm than good.
If want to have a Halloween party, you should keep it to 10 vaccinated friends or fewer.