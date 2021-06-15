MISSOULA -- You'll be able to find food trucks and COVID-19 vaccines all in one place.
The Missoula City-County Health Department is giving free vaccines at Out-to-Lunch and Downtown ToNight on June 16 and 17, to try and get more people in the younger population vaccinated.
Their data
shows that people under 30-years-old are less likely to get the vaccine than any other eligible age group, so officials are trying to change that statistic.
College student, Caroline Fowler, thinks people her age are more likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine if it's brought to them.
"I think the main thing was finding the right time to do it and talking to someone to make sure we have all of our concerns addressed and everything, so I think that going [to] Out-to Lunch is a really good spot for that," Fowler said.
32-year-old, Clayton Arnot, falls just outside of the age group less likely to get the vaccine, but he said he'd rather get it at Caras Park then in a doctors office.
"I just don't like going to the doctor [be]cause I associate it with big bills, and it just puts me off and I try to avoid it at all costs. But it's something you gotta do," Arnot said.
The Missoula City-County Health Department's Health Officer, D'Shane Barnett, said that's why they're going to places you'll already be.
"We are trying to make it as convenient, as accessible, and as easy to get the vaccine as possible," Barnett said.
Missoula currently leads the state in vaccination rates and Barnett believes that's a direct result of their efforts to get out in the community.
"We also know that there is a lot of misinformation circulating about these vaccines, so this is an opportunity for us to actually have health care professionals out in the community able to answer questions and hear concerns right on the spot," Barnett said.
63% of Missoula's eligible population have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and while younger Missoulians aren't getting vaccines as much as other populations, Barnett said that number is slowly increasing.
Fowler recently got her vaccine and wants to encourage other people her age to take steps to learn more about it.
"I think that as long as you have the right information, I mean it worked well for me and everyone I know," Fowler said.
The health department will be at Caras Park on Wednesday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Thursday, June 17 during Downtown ToNight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.It's free and all you have to do is show up and wear your mask while you get the shot.