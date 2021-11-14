Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, isolated higher gusts possible. * WHERE...Bitterroot Valley, Missoula, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, Lolo Pass, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...From Monday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&