MISSOULA, Mont. - Health professionals are volunteering their time to help Missoula City-County Health Department to offer more vaccine clinics in an effort to encourage families to get vaccinated.
Right now children ages 5 and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Health professionals are strongly focusing on assuring information and resources are made available to everyone. This comes after the county reports at least 2,000 children have either received the vaccine or have standing appointments for their first doses in the first week vaccines have been recommended for kids ages 5 t0 11.
That's why local health professionals are rallying to open more vaccine clinics across the state.
"It's imperative right now that kids receive the COVD-19 vaccine for a number of reasons, one being children do get ill from COVID-19 and it's important to be able to keep them healthy," said pediatric hospitalist, Laurie Carter.
"I encourage everybody to consider the vaccine is going to prevent unnecessary harm from coming to children but also members of the community who are more fragile," said pediatrician, Allison Young.
The need for more help to extend clinic services to reach more families, has even encouraged some out of retirement. like longtime Montanan Kathy Rogers.
"I've been in Missoula since 1986 and have worked as a pediatrician for 30 plus years...one of the nice things about Missoula is that the county is willing to do vaccines for people who may or may not be able to get them if they live in an area that doesn't have vaccines available you can get them here, so it's nice to be a part of that," said Rogers.
If you're unsure about whether or not to get your child vaccinated, you're encouraged to talk to your pediatrician.
As more vaccines are expected to open up in different areas of the state. You are encouraged to head to vaccines.org to find the nearest COVID vaccine clinic.