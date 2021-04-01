The Dana Gallery in Downtown Missoula is teaming up with the Watson's Children Shelter for its first ever art exhibit for Healthy Foundations.
The exhibit is called "Heart Happy Homes" and will feature adorable ceramic house sculptures made by kids at Watson's Children Shelter.
And if you like what you see, you can buy postcards that capture the kids creations.
"April is child abuse prevention month and we just thought this would be a great way to kick off this month with this event and you can visit the Dana Gallery the entire month of April so come at your leisure," Development Director Angie Doucette said.
Plus, on Friday night folks from the shelter will be at the debut of the gallery to answer any questions you might have.