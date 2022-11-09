Heavy snow creating severe driving conditions along I-90 in Missoula area
Photo courtesy of the Montana Department of Transportation/US National Weather Service Missoula Montana/Facebook

MISSOULA, Mont. - Heavy snow is creating severe driving conditions along I-90 in and outside Missoula Wednesday.

The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road map said there are severe driving conditions along US-93 between Junction Interstate 90 at West Missoula and Saint Ignatius: 

  • at Junction Montana 200-Bonner and Milltown-Exit 109 
  • from 2 miles south of Airway Boulevard-Missoula-Exit 99 to Junction US 93 North and Montana 200 North-Exit 96
  • from Frenchtown-Exit 89 to Junction Montana 200-Bonner and Milltown-Exit 109

The US National Weather Service Missoula Montana said via Facebook they advise the public to use extreme caution while traveling.

Tags

News For You