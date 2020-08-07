Update, Saturday, August 8 at 5:43 pm -
LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY - In the latest on a Fields Gulch fire by Lincoln, crews continue tackling the flames with heavy equipment and 60 firefighters.
A sky patrol spotted the blaze mid-Friday morning six miles south of town, with Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue coordinating alongside the county fire department and the Helena Dept. of Natural Resources on containing its spread since then, dropping buckets of water and retardant to cool the fire below.
“We had aircraft that were actually engaging the fire by early afternoon,” said Duane Buchi, the fire information officer for the incident.
With eyes in the skies keeping track of the situation Saturday’s focus centers on creating safer paths through downed trees for crews on the ground.
“You’ve got all those dead snags, all those dead and downed [trees]. It would be just be a really dangerous situation, and you know our number one priority is the safety of the firefighters and the public,” said Buchi.
There are no road closures or evacuation orders as of the writing of this article, but you are asked to mind first responders if driving near Dalton Mountain or Stemple Pass.
“Sometimes when people get out on the fourth roads and they’re enjoying the public lands, it’s easy to enjoy the scenery and start looking around, and not pay attention when you go around a corner,” said Buchi. “So I’d hate that to happen as a result. So just a general awareness warning that hey, keep your eyes out."
Of course, do not forget to pull over if you see any emergency vehicles while travelling. Buchi says you can expect teams driving through for at least the next day.
“There’s going to be some traffic in the town of Lincoln too, but the major traffic you’re going to see is on that Dalton Mountain Road,” he said.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, but Buchi says agencies have kept it below five acres across Friday and Saturday.
You can find the latest updates on Facebook from LVFR, the Helena Lewis & Clark National Forest, as well as inciweb.nwcg.gov .
Update, Sunday, August 9 at 11:29 am-
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says fire growth of the Fields Gulch fire over Saturday night was minimal.
An update posted to their social media Sunday morning says helicopter operations will begin mid-morning Sunday to help minimize fire growth and cool hotspots as heavy equipment and firefighters resume efforts in creating access to the fire from Dalton Mountain.
It is expected that it will take several days for crews to get access to the fire to build a containment line around it as the terrain is steep, heavily timbered and includes numerous snags.
The town of Lincoln and residences along Dalton Mountain Road should expect to see increased fire vehicle traffic as crews engage the fire.
Residents and recreationists traveling the Dalton Mountain Road are encouraged to drive with care, and if convoys are encountered, motorists should pull over and allow fire traffic to pass if it is safe to do so.
As of 10:24 am, there are no evacuations, road or trail closures.
There are temporary flight restrictions in effect around the entire fire area.
Update, Saturday, August 8 at 7:03 pm-
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest gave an update on the fire Saturday evening, saying an aerial observation flight Saturday morning revealed minimum growth of the fire perimeter.
“There are portions of the perimeter with exceptionally heavy tree canopy that challenge the operators’ efforts to get the water through to the heat source, but they've continued the effort throughout the day, and I just heard them takeoff and go again,” the update says.
Crews noticed occasional single tree torching as afternoon temperatures rose Saturday, but there has still not been a growth in the fire’s perimeter.
A dozer sent out made progress throughout the day, and the clipper is following to clean up and further secure the access route crews are building as they prepare to construct their contingency line.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says heavy equipment operations are looking at another several days of work ahead of them to reduce the threat of snag hazards to firefighters.
Update, Saturday, August 8 at 11:15 am-
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest gave an update on the fire Saturday morning, saying before flying time was finished Friday evening, two large air tankers (LATS), and two additional single-engine air tankers (SEATS) joined the two helicopters and two SEATS who had already been working bucket and retardant drops since mid-afternoon
Efforts were effective in minimizing growth and at the last visual, the fire was being held at 5 acres.
An air attack aircraft flew over Saturday at 10:00 am to check fire conditions and to gather information for planning for the day.
Heavy equipment, including a dozer and another clipper, will be working towards the fire from Dalton Mountain Saturday as well.
The majority of traffic for the fire will be on the Dalton Mountain Road according to the update. At this time, there are no road or trail closures associated with the fire, and no structures are at risk.