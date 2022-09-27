MISSOULA, Mont. - With more and more families moving into Montana, especially in the garden city, Hellgate Elementary School District shared how they're seeing the growth impact on both their teachers and students in and outside the classroom.

It's no secret we've seen Missoula change over the past few years, from housing and now onto inflation.

With housing development booming, especially in the west areas of Missoula, Hellgate superintendent, Dr. Molly Blakely says it's also one of their hurdles for hiring new and retaining their teachers.

"That is a challenge and I don't think it's going away in something as a community we are really going to have to wrap out heads around it and come together as professionals and say hey what can we do to not only retain teachers but to help teachers find affordable places to live because we want those teachers to teach in Montana,” said Blakely.

Something they've faced even prior to the pandemic, but now since returning to the classroom with all students and making it more technology based. We checked in with grade 2 teachers like Dawn Deden, how they're adapting to this new way of learning.

"I feel like we really didn't miss a beat and it was certainly a change, but as teachers you get used to that and flow with it and you do what you have to do to help the kids and make them achieve what they can,” said Deden.

This also meant welcoming new housing for families to attend Hellgate and attributing more efforts in and outside the classroom, despite the headaches for parents and staff that comes with new developments like the Mullan BUILD project going in the neighborhood.

"The beautiful thing is when the construction is done and all the road projects are completed, it really will be a service to this area as far as traffic flow and will really help the district in the long run,” said Blakely.

Hellgate says they are in constant communication with their parents and staff regarding any changes that may come up, especially over the next several months.