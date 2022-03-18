MISSOULA, Mont. - For the first time since 2014, one team a part of the Robotics Club at Hellgate Elementary School in Missoula qualified for the World Competition in Houston, Texas.
They call themselves the Mechanical Maniacs and after recently winning the Montana State Robotics Championships, they're motivated now, more than ever before. But in order to get to Worlds, they need help raising funds.
8th Grader, Adalyn Maxwell said the moment they found out they were headed to the world championship was a moment she'll never forget.
"I remember we were all jumping up and down and screaming. It's really exciting to have an accomplishment, not just for our team, but for our school as well," Maxwell said.
The club is affiliated with a nationwide program called First Lego League. Club Coach, Jordan Capp, said every Wednesday, they spend nearly two hours after school learning about science, technology, engineering, math and real-world problems.
"Right now they're working on their project. So, they have to build robots [and] program it. Every year, we have a new season and theme and then they have to complete a research project," Capp said.
There are over 100 students involved in Hellgate Elementary School's Robotics Club, but they're the only group that made it to Worlds.
Fourth Grade Club Member, Trevor Whipple, thinks he knows why.
"There isn't really anyone on our team that just sits there and does nothing. Everyone's working together, and that's probably how we made it too worldwide," Whipple said.
A lot can go wrong, so they have to be ready to come up with innovative solutions on the fly. But through teamwork, they're learning to overcome all of the obstacles.
"I just remember being so elated. It's such a great feeling, all the work our team put into this and I'm just really glad that it all kind of paid off for us," Maxwell said.
While they're in Houston they also want to visit NASA's Space Center.
The competition runs April 20 through April 23 and in addition to competing, they'll get to learn more about STEM businesses and explore different career paths.
Click here to help get these kids to Worlds, by donating to their GoFundMe page. The deadline for donations is April 11.
