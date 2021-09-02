UPDATE: SEPT. 2 AT 3:09
As of 2:49 p.m. the lockdown has been lifted.
MPD says officers are remaining on scene to continue the investigation.
Three juveniles are being detained for questioning. At this time there is no known safety threat.
UPDATE: SEPT. 2 AT 2:22 P.M.
An alert from the Missoula Police Department says all lanes on Higgins Avenue are closing between Fifth and Connell Avenue for the next hour.
The University of Montana sent out an alert saying there is no known threat to the UM campus at this time. Fraternities and sororities on Gerald and the public should keep away from Hellgate High School until the situation has ended.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Hellgate High School is on lockdown after the Missoula Police Department received a call reporting suspicious activity Thursday.
Lydia Arnold, public information officer with MPD, tells us the school is taking preventative measures.
Sources inside the school tell us the principal said there was an unsubstantiated report of a firearm, but the school will remain in lockdown as a precaution.
Students and staff are sheltering in place.
This is a developing story.